231,600 Shares in nVent Electric PLC $NVT Bought by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,394,000. nVent Electric comprises 2.4% of Alua Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,312,000. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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