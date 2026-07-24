233,385 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 46,211 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,631 shares of the company's stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,325 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company's stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.57 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.10 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CICC Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an "overweight" rating to a "negative" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited NASDAQ: MLCO is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company's portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco's properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

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