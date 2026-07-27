24,000 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE GE opened at $353.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $261.71 and a one year high of $382.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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