24,016 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,993,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1,049.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 198,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Down 0.1%

ECG opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 2.88.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECG. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.60.

View Our Latest Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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