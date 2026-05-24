240,410 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 240,410 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $22,541,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 850.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,858,157 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,018,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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