Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,267 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises approximately 13.4% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.57% of nVent Electric worth $148,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 50,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert Parker acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.14 per share, for a total transaction of $339,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,246,168.42. This represents a 17.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs and supplies electrical connection and protection products for industrial, commercial and infrastructure applications. Its offerings include electrical enclosures, power distribution and connection products, cable management systems, grounding and bonding solutions, and thermal management products. The company's products are used in settings such as data centers, energy facilities, buildings and manufacturing operations. Its portfolio includes brands such as nVent HOFFMAN, ERICO, CADDY, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF, and it serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. nVent was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of Pentair's electrical business.

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