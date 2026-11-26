Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,800 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $48,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,445,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 180.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 100,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,468 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, insider Nataly Kremer sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $638,734.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,982.84. This represents a 22.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies is a cybersecurity company that develops products and services to protect organizations' networks, cloud environments, devices, and users. Its offerings include network security appliances and software, cloud security tools, endpoint and workspace protection, and centralized security management. The company's product families include Quantum for network security, CloudGuard for cloud security, and Harmony for user and endpoint protection. Check Point also provides threat prevention, security research, and related support services to businesses and other organizations around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report).

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