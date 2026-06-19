24,440 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Copos Capital S.a r.l.

Copos Capital S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,440 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Copos Capital S.a r.l.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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