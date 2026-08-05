2,447 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.7% of GK Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $518.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $516.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $845.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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