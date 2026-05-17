2,450 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 619,592 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,821,000 after purchasing an additional 211,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 60.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $148,763,000 after purchasing an additional 143,710 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 367,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $143,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,669,000 after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded RBC Bearings from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $574.67.

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Trending Headlines about RBC Bearings

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RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $570.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $632.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $573.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company's product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company's bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

See Also

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