24,587 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,587 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4%

Intel stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.58 billion, a PE ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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