2,478 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by SHP Wealth Management

SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77. The firm has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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