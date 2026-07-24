25,000 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Bought by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

FactSet Research Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate for FactSet Research Systems to $17.67 from $17.57, suggesting better near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $19.50 from $19.19 and FY2028 EPS estimates to $21.68 from $21.33, reinforcing a stronger longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory.

Quarterly estimates were increased for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, which points to broad-based analyst confidence in FactSet’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic.

Even with the upgrades, Zacks’ FY2026 estimate of $17.67 is still slightly below the current consensus estimate of $17.75 per share, so the revisions are constructive but not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been under pressure in recent trading, indicating investors may still be focused on broader valuation or growth concerns despite the analyst optimism.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $243.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $424.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

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