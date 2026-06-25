25,019 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Acquired by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,019 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Article Title

Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Positive Sentiment: Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Article Title

Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Article Title

EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart-backed Flipkart’s quick-commerce expansion in India adds to the company’s international growth narrative, but it is an indirect catalyst for WMT shares. Article Title

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a market cap of $947.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,638,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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