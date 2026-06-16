2,507 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Acquired by Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC

Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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