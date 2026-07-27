25,171 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Bought by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Choice Hotels International accounts for about 2.0% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $135.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The company had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,920. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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