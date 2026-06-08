2,521 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $466.38 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $358.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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