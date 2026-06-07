25,249 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Acquired by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $429,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company's stock worth $288,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company's stock worth $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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