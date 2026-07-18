253,331 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayban acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Toast by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toast Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Toast stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Toast in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Toast from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 9,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $263,862.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 931,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,872,303.65. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $334,804.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,341,577.50. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 159,265 shares of company stock worth $4,278,832 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc NYSE: TOST is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast's product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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