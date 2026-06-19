25,505 Shares in Apple Inc. $AAPL Purchased by Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $298.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.85 and a 12 month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on Apple and kept a $380 price target , citing Apple’s pricing power, strong supply-chain position, and ability to manage rising memory costs. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating on Apple and kept a , citing Apple’s pricing power, strong supply-chain position, and ability to manage rising memory costs. Positive Sentiment: President Trump said Apple will work with Intel to design and build chips in the U.S., raising hopes for a domestic supply-chain boost and stronger strategic positioning for Apple. Article Title

President Trump said Apple will work with Intel to design and build chips in the U.S., raising hopes for a domestic supply-chain boost and stronger strategic positioning for Apple. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Apple is relatively well positioned to weather the AI-driven memory shortage because of its scale, inventory, and supplier relationships, which may help protect hardware margins. Article Title

Analysts said Apple is relatively well positioned to weather the AI-driven memory shortage because of its scale, inventory, and supplier relationships, which may help protect hardware margins. Neutral Sentiment: Apple reportedly plans to raise prices across its product lineup, which could support margins but may also weigh on consumer demand if the increases are too large. Article Title

Apple reportedly plans to raise prices across its product lineup, which could support margins but may also weigh on consumer demand if the increases are too large. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also reportedly developing new AI wearables and a foldable iPhone for 2027, which supports the long-term product pipeline but is unlikely to affect near-term earnings. Article Title

Apple is also reportedly developing new AI wearables and a foldable iPhone for 2027, which supports the long-term product pipeline but is unlikely to affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Italy opened a Digital Markets Act probe into Apple’s cloud interoperability practices, adding another regulatory risk for the company in Europe. Article Title

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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