255,671 Shares in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 255,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.64% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the company's stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sylvamo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,097 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $51,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,607.50. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.6%

Sylvamo stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sylvamo from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sylvamo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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