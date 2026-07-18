25,612 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,612 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Dorman Products comprises 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.09% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,708 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,699 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $129,072,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,781 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $100,250,000 after buying an additional 147,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $87,880,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,662 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $62,539,000 after buying an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The company had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

Further Reading

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