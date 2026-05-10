2,578 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Acquired by Income Insurance Ltd

Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,578 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Income Insurance Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,297 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 90,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $657.07.

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Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MA stock opened at $495.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $506.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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