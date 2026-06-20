2,584 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Purchased by Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC

Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,782 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 136,215 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,340,861 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $229,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,499,946 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $770,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers.

Investor enthusiasm is building ahead of Qualcomm’s June 24 Investor Day, where management is expected to highlight AI agents, data center chips, industrial AI, physical AI, and 6G as new growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story.

Reports that Qualcomm is expanding into AI data center silicon and may have won a custom AI engagement with a hyperscale customer are reinforcing the stock’s shift from a handset story to an AI infrastructure story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform.

Qualcomm is also getting bullish attention from articles highlighting its automotive and autonomous-driving opportunities, including collaboration with QCraft and production vehicles using its SA8650P platform. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Article: Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on the new world of AI agents

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon’s comments on AI agents and the idea that “agents are going to be the new app” add to the company’s AI narrative, but are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Article: Is Trending Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) a Buy Now?

Qualcomm is one of the most-watched stocks on Zacks right now, but that by itself does not provide a clear fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Article: QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Could Be 34.2% Overvalued Despite Its Recent Rally

Analyst and valuation commentary is conflicting, with some price targets still pointing higher while other coverage remains cautious, keeping the stock’s outlook mixed. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Article: Strength Seen in Qualcomm (QCOM): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Some analysts warn that the latest jump may not be sustainable, noting that rising earnings-estimate revisions may not translate into more upside in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One recent valuation piece says Qualcomm may be roughly 34% overvalued after its rally, which could pressure the stock if investors begin to focus on fundamentals rather than momentum.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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