25,853 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Purchased by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 899.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,179 shares of company stock worth $5,687,400. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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