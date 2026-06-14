2,589 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. $URI Acquired by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,589 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 95,940 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,945,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE URI opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $920.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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