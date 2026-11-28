State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,786 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 262,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.87% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $268,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "cautious" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $207.00.

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Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $201.50 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.25 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $638.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buy back $1 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $605,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,630.32. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co. designs, manufactures and supplies structural building products through its Simpson Strong-Tie brand. Its offerings include connectors, fasteners, anchors and other systems used to join and reinforce wood, concrete and masonry structures in residential, commercial and industrial construction. The company also provides engineered structural components, fastening systems and related design software and technical support. Its products are used in new construction as well as repair, remodeling and retrofit projects.

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