26,285 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,285 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business's revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here