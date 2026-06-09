26,289 Shares in Halliburton Company $HAL Bought by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,289 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,338,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,521,080. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,230. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $16,846,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2%

HAL stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Halliburton's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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