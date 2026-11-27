Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,688,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Docusign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $927,059,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Docusign by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,568,000 after buying an additional 225,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,219,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 46,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $3,001,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,163.92. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,480,660.80. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,718 shares of company stock worth $10,463,087. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.75 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $875.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.22 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Docusign's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Docusign from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based software for preparing, signing and managing agreements. Its platform is best known for DocuSign eSignature, which enables individuals and organizations to sign and send documents electronically. The company has expanded its offerings into agreement management, including tools for creating, negotiating and organizing contracts. Its products also include identity verification and authentication features, workflow automation and integrations with other business software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report).

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