26,500 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Acquired by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sequent Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC now owns 5,739 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 404,600 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 232.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.4%

CSCO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here