2,668 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock worth $21,508,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Down 0.0%

TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average of $416.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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