267,910 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,874,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Crane NXT by 4,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 4,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXT. Northland Securities upgraded Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:CXT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 541,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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