27,285 Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU Acquired by Titan Investment Solutions Ltd

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.2% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intuit by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.01 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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