27,618 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,796,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 315,941 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,578 shares of the company's stock worth $529,071,000 after acquiring an additional 212,145 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,760,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 990,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $231,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks said Planet Fitness has an impressive earnings surprise history and may be positioned to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report.

Zacks said Planet Fitness has an impressive earnings surprise history and may be positioned to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report. Neutral Sentiment: Planet Fitness announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6, 2026, which could provide a clearer read on business momentum and investor sentiment.

Planet Fitness announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 6, 2026, which could provide a clearer read on business momentum and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class action against Planet Fitness, with a September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, increasing legal overhang and scrutiny on prior disclosures. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Planet Fitness from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

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Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The company's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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