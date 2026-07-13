276,540 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,540 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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