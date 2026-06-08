276,955 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,955 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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