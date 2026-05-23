277,515 Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,515 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $57,670,000. lululemon athletica makes up about 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.24% of lululemon athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 7,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.78. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

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lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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