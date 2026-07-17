280,695 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,695 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $59,973,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.9% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $320.96 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day moving average of $268.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind.

TD Cowen raised its price target on Lam Research and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations that AI-driven semiconductor spending remains a tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook.

Morgan Stanley named Lam Research one of its top stock picks for strong upcoming earnings, which supports confidence in the company’s near-term fundamental outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lam Research as a beneficiary of AI-related demand for wafer fabrication equipment, HBM, and advanced DRAM. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today.

Ithaka Group added LRCX to its portfolio in the second quarter, showing institutional interest, but this is not a direct catalyst for the stock’s move today. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool.

Valuation-focused articles suggest Lam Research may already reflect a lot of optimism after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned.

Director Abhijit Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, adding a modest headwind to sentiment even though the sale was planned. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness tied to TSMC’s capex reset and ASML-related selling is weighing on Lam Research along with the rest of the semiconductor equipment group.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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