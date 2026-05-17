28,134 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $9,287,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4%

UNH stock opened at $393.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $404.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average of $318.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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