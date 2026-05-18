2,821 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Bought by Passumpsic Savings Bank

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,821 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $914.03 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.68 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $802.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $721.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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