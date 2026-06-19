28,290 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,290 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,323,210,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,663,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $854,215,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Down 1.9%

Fiserv stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $177.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares for about $500,000, a sign of insider confidence that can help reassure investors after recent leadership uncertainty. Insider transaction filing

CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares for about $500,000, a sign of insider confidence that can help reassure investors after recent leadership uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders reportedly bought more than $1 million of stock after the CEO exit, which may be viewed as a vote of confidence in Fiserv’s outlook. MSN article

Multiple insiders reportedly bought more than $1 million of stock after the CEO exit, which may be viewed as a vote of confidence in Fiserv’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not yet moving more bullish despite the recent price weakness. UBS note

UBS reiterated a Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not yet moving more bullish despite the recent price weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv announced a €1 billion senior notes offering, which adds financing flexibility but could also raise investor focus on leverage and interest expense. Senior notes offering

Fiserv announced a €1 billion senior notes offering, which adds financing flexibility but could also raise investor focus on leverage and interest expense. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang remains the sudden departure of CEO Mike Lyons, which has triggered concerns about execution and leadership stability. CEO departure article

The biggest overhang remains the sudden departure of CEO Mike Lyons, which has triggered concerns about execution and leadership stability. Negative Sentiment: Broader market rotation away from technology and into financials may also be influencing Fiserv’s move, but it does not remove the company-specific uncertainty. Sector rotation article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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