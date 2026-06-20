2,843 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Purchased by Arwa LLC

Arwa LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,843 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. S&P Global comprises 0.9% of Arwa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $423.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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