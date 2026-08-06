28,452 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,079 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWST

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,042.88. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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