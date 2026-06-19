2,847 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Stone Wealth Partners

Stone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $437.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $440.75. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.90 and a 200 day moving average of $299.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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