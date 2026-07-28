28,483 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Bought by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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