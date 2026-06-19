28,577 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by CrossGen Wealth LLC

CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,577 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of CrossGen Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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