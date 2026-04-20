28,619 Shares in Camden Property Trust $CPT Bought by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,619 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 1.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 315,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,269.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 265,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 379.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 249,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $24,472,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.52 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Camden Property Trust's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 119.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,240,331.20. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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