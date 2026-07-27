2,866,256 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. $ALXO Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,866,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ALX Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALXO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ALX Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ALX Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ALX Oncology wasn't on the list.

While ALX Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here