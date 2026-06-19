28,689 Shares in Realty Income Corporation $O Purchased by TMB Capital Partners LLC

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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